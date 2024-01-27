KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $658.78 and last traded at $651.05, with a volume of 196953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $638.45.

The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.