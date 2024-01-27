KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $705.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $42.32 on Friday, hitting $599.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day moving average of $513.63. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

