KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $640.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Down 6.6 %

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.