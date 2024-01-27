Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKFN

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 222,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.