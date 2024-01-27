Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Up 7.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.31. Approximately 41,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 94,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

