Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

