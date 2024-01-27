Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

LRCX stock traded down $26.56 on Thursday, reaching $839.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $756.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

