Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $935.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $756.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

