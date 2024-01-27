Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $839.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.97. Lam Research has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 470.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.