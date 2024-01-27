Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

