Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. 792,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

