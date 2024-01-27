Larson Financial Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.67. 128,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,205. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $478.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.40 and its 200-day moving average is $443.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

