Larson Financial Group LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6,100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 359,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,971. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

