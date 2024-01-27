Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,393,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

SO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 5,987,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.