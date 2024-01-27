Larson Financial Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 73,500.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 964,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

