Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Carrier Global by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

