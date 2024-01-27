Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 510,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

