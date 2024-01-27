Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lavoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVROW remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

