Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FINMY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

