Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of FINMY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Leonardo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.