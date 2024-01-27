Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,000,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

