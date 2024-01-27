LGT Group Foundation Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.