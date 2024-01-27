LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,211,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

