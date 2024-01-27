LGT Group Foundation Invests $272,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE:IEX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.15. 280,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.