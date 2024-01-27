LGT Group Foundation Invests $272,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.15. 280,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

