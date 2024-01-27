LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.13% of Impinj worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 243,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,880,711.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 35,510 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.