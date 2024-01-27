LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Kellanova stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

