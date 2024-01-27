LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 219,852 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.82. 1,973,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

