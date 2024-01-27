LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $5,305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

