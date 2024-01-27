LGT Group Foundation Purchases 985 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $58.61. 185,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,767. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

