LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 11,689,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

