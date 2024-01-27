LGT Group Foundation Sells 189,963 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,963 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

