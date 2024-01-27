LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,911. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

