LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:RMIF)

LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RMIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127. LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

About LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF

The LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (RMIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides diversified coverage of fixed-income securities. The fund seeks current income and capital preservation by using proprietary analysis and a discretionary allocation approach.

