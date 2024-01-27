Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
LICY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
