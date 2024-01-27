Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

LICY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

