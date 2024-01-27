Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 3.2%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 53,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 521,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 41,761 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $531,617.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,727,196.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

