Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

LWAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 22,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,927,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,153 shares of company stock valued at $412,657. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

