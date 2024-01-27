Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.33.

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.25. 533,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,072. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,247 shares of company stock valued at $604,182. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

