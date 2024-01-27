Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 312,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $192.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.50. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

