Lincoln National Corp Buys 209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

