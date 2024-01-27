Lincoln National Corp Buys 33,850 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

ET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,093,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

