Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

