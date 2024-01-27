Lincoln National Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 3,288,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.