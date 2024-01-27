Lincoln National Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

