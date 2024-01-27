Lincoln National Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.45. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

