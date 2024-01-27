Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

