Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.09. 209,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

