Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

