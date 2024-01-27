Lincoln National Corp Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. 133,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,742. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.