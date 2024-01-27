Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 683,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,777. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

