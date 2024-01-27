Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

