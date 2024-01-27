LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 4,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

